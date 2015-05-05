EQUITIES

NEW YORK - Wall Street ended higher on Monday as corporate earnings came in better than feared, although shares of McDonald's declined after the fast-food chain's turnaround plan left investors wanting more.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc rose 1.62 percent, giving the biggest boost to the S&P 500 after the insurance and investment conglomerate's results beat forecasts.

LONDON - Germany's DAX share index climbed higher on Monday, catching up with gains in the U.S. market and with investors focusing on European PMI numbers due later in the day.

At 0713 GMT, the DAX index was up 0.52 percent, but France's CAC .FCHI was down 0.18 percent. Major European markets were closed on Friday for the May Day holiday. The UK market, which was open on Friday, is shut for business on Monday.

TOKYO - Japanese stocks slipped as traders reduced their exposure ahead of Golden Week holidays in Japan and as uncertainty around corporate earnings and global economic growth sapped confidence.

The Nikkei share average hit an intraday one-month low of 19,399.16, its weakest level since April 6, though it pared losses to end almost flat at 19,531.63.

HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index is up 0.04 percent.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - The dollar was slightly firmer against a basket of major currencies early on Tuesday, advancing against the euro and sterling in thin trade with several key financial centres shut for holidays.

The euro last traded at $1.1146, continuing to peel away from a two-month peak of $1.1290 set on Friday. It also lost a bit of ground against the yen, slipping to 133.96 EURJPY=R, from Friday's two-month high of 135.29.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Monday, with the long-end of the curve suffering the most of the sell-off and extending the prior week's declines amid low trading volumes because of holidays in Tokyo and London.

The 30-year U.S. Treasury bond fell 1-1/32 points in price, sending the yield to a five-month high of 2.8850 percent. US30YT=TWEB.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold retained overnight gains on Tuesday but was stuck below $1,200 an ounce as investors awaited a U.S. nonfarm payrolls report later in the week for clues on when the Federal Reserve would hike interest rates.

Spot gold was little changed at $1,187 an ounce by 0037 GMT. The metal gained 0.8 percent on Monday, snapping a three-day losing streak, buoyed by holiday-thinned trading.

BASE METALS

MELBOURNE - London nickel edged to its highest level in five weeks on Tuesday as prospects of tighter supply and a technical rally drove a recovery from last month's six year lows.

London copper slipped from near four month highs as markets more broadly digested a stream of weak global factory reports that may push monetary officials in the U.S. and China to maintain easier policies.

OIL

NEW YORK - Brent crude oil futures slipped towards $66 a barrel on Tuesday, falling from a 2015 high, as Saudi Arabia considered halting bombing in Yemen to allow the delivery of aid, which eased concerns about oil supply from the Middle East.

A stronger U.S. dollar also weighed on the dollar-denominated commodity, while investors waited for data on U.S. commercial crude oil inventories later this week for more direction.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)