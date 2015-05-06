EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks finished sharply lower on Tuesday after a surprisingly wide March U.S. trade deficit raised concerns that the economy shrank in the first quarter.

The $51.4 billion March deficit was the highest in nearly 6-1/2 years and larger than the $45.2 billion the government assumed in its snapshot of first-quarter gross domestic product last week, suggesting the economy had contracted.

LONDON - Britain's top share index ended lower on Tuesday tracking sharp losses in the U.S. market, with HSBC leading the banking sector down after saying a bank levy was hampering its ability to pay a higher dividend.

A survey showing growth in Britain's construction industry slowed sharply in April and uncertainty about the outcome of Thursday's parliamentary election also dissuaded investors from placing strong trading bets.

TOKYO - Japanese stocks slipped as traders reduced their exposure ahead of Golden Week holidays in Japan and as uncertainty around corporate earnings and global economic growth sapped confidence.

The Nikkei share average hit an intraday one-month low of 19,399.16, its weakest level since April 6, though it pared losses to end almost flat at 19,531.63.

HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index is up 0.96 percent.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - The dollar nursed broad losses early on Wednesday, having come under renewed pressure after disappointing U.S. trade data for March painted an even bleaker economic picture of the first quarter.

Data on Tuesday showed U.S. trade deficit jumped 43.1 percent to $51.4 billion in March, the largest since October 2008, thanks to a surge in imports. Analysts said the deficit probably subtracted from growth, suggesting GDP could have contracted in the first quarter..

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices fell on Tuesday, pushing yields on benchmark 10-year notes to near two-month highs after stronger- than-expected services sector data portrayed the U.S. economy as rebounding from winter sluggishness.

Yields on 30-year bonds rose to 2015 highs in another down day for Treasuries, whose prices have slumped over the last seven sessions amid light volumes, soft demand for new bonds, and rising yields on German government bonds.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold extended gains to a third session on Wednesday, boosted by weakness in the dollar and more mixed U.S. economic data that added to speculation the Federal Reserve will not raise interest rates soon.

Spot gold was steady at $1,193.86 an ounce by 0034 GMT. The metal climbed to a session high of $1,199.60 on Tuesday.

BASE METALS

MELBOURNE - London copper slipped on Wednesday from 5-1/2-month highs hit the session before after weak U.S. data revived concern about global economic growth, although expectations of policy support in China and the United States cushioned losses.

A widening U.S. trade deficit may help breathe new life into commodities prices because it will temper any drive by the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates soon, keeping pressure on the dollar, said Jonathan Barratt, Chief Investment Officer at Sydney's Ayers Alliance.

OIL

NEW YORK - Oil prices rose on Wednesday to hold near 2015 highs, continuing a month-long rally that was supported by a weaker dollar and a disruption to crude exports in Libya.

Oil bulls have pushed prices higher this week, after a rally of between 20 percent and 25 percent in April, despite a continued build in U.S. crude stockpiles and indications that the OPEC cartel will keep production at current high levels at a meeting next month.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)