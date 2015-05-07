EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks ended weaker on Wednesday after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen warned of high valuations, adding to anxiety about future interest rates and a global bond rout.

The S&P 500 ended at a low not seen since early April after Yellen said high equity valuations could pose dangers, although she also said she does not see any bubbles forming.

- - - -

GLASGOW/LONDON - Britain's top share index edged higher on Wednesday, boosted by a survey showing that the country's service sector grew faster than expected last month.

The market showed little sign of nerves before Thursday's parliamentary election. However, option prices suggest the index may see its biggest swing in two years on Friday, when investors get their first chance to react to the result of one of the closest UK elections in decades.

- - - -

TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average fell to a one-month low on Thursday as a worldwide drop in government bond prices spread unease to Japanese stocks during this week's national holidays, compounded by a sell-off on Wall Street.

The Nikkei 225 dropped 1.3 percent to 19,288.15 in mid-morning trade after falling to as low as 19,271.46, the lowest level since April 6. Markets were closed in Japan from Monday to Wednesday for the Golden Week holidays.

- - - -

HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index is down 0.6 percent.

- - - -

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - The dollar languished at its lowest in over two months against a basket of major currencies early on Thursday, under renewed pressure from disappointing data, while a further spike in German yields gave the euro some support.

Figures on Wednesday showed U.S. private sector employers in April hired the fewest workers in more than a year, raising a red flag for nonfarm payrolls due on Friday.

- - - -

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries fell on Wednesday, weighed down by a global slide in government bond markets that pushed yields to 2015 peaks and large bond sales by Apple Inc and Royal Dutch Shell.

Longer-maturity Treasuries declined the most, with the yield on the 30-year bond going above 3 percent for the first time since Dec. 5.

- - - -

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold remained under pressure on Thursday as higher bond yields dented the investment appeal of the metal, while uncertainty over the timing of a Federal Reserve rate hike also weighed.

Spot gold was little changed at $1,190.31 an ounce by 0050 GMT, after losing 0.1 percent in the previous session and still firmly below the key $1,200 level.

- - - -

BASE METALS

MELBOURNE - London copper was little changed on Thursday, not far from recent five-month peaks, as a weaker dollar and hopes for further economic easing by top metals user China offset concerns about faltering demand growth in the world's top two economies.

"Certainly this decline in the dollar index from the recent highs is shaping a lot of price activity across the commodity complex," said analyst Mark Keenan of Societe Generale in Singapore.

- - - -

OIL

NEW YORK - Oil prices fell on Thursday morning in Asian trading after hitting 2015-highs in the previous session as traders moved to take profits on a multi-week rally.

The first drawdown in U.S. crude inventories since January as well as a weakening dollar had fed the oil price rally.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)