EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks ended higher on Thursday, helped by a jump in tech stocks and a reversal in surging global interest rates.

Strong quarterly results from Alibaba as well as speculation that consumer review website Yelp.com could be for sale drove technology stocks higher, with the S&P tech index up 0.87 percent.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

LONDON - Britain's top share index fell to one-month lows on Thursday as voting got under way in what looks set to be one of the country's closest national elections in decades.

With the result uncertain, the vote could yield a weak government, push the world's fifth-largest economy a step closer to leaving the European Union and stoke Scottish desires for secession.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Friday, recovering from a one-month low as global bond sell-offs paused and Wall Street rebounded, while Nintendo Co soared after forecasting strong profits for this fiscal year.

Nintendo jumped as much as 7.4 percent to a more than four-year high after forecasting its operating profit would double to 50 billion yen ($416.88 million) in the fiscal year through March 2016. It also said it would also branch out to theme parks through a tie-up with Universal Parks & Resorts.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index is up 0.98 percent.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

TOKYO/SYDNEY - Most major currencies stuck to recent ranges ahead of U.S. jobs report later on Friday, but sterling seized the spotlight and rallied to its highest in just over a week on expectations that British Prime Minister David Cameron's Conservatives will stay in office.

The Conservatives are set to govern Britain for another five years although they may fall just short of holding an outright majority, an exit poll showed, a result likely to trigger an in-out referendum on European Union membership within two years, while Scots could soon be pressing for independence again.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Thursday, ending an eight-session slide that had pushed yields on 30-year bonds to more than 3 percent for the first time this year.

Gains were biggest among long maturities, with prices for 30-year Treasuries rising well over 1 full point after a long-running selloff in European bonds halted.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold retained losses from the previous two sessions on Friday as equities and the dollar firmed, while traders awaited U.S. nonfarm payrolls data to gauge the strength of the economy and its impact on the Federal Reserve's interest rate policy.

Spot gold was little changed at $1,183.61 an ounce by 0245 GMT, after losing 0.6 percent in the previous session. The metal is on track for a small 0.4 percent gain this week.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

BASE METALS

MELBOURNE - London copper slipped on Friday on a stronger dollar and worries over demand in top metals consumer China after weaker than expected trade data, with an upcoming U.S. jobs report also in focus.

China's exports fell 6.4 percent in April from a year earlier in dollar-denominated terms, missing market expectations, while imports tumbled 16.2 percent, burnishing the case for stronger stimulus in the world's largest metals user.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

OIL

NEW YORK - Oil prices stabilised on Friday, following a steep fall in the previous session, as the demand outlook in Asia remained healthy despite slowing economic growth.

Oil prices tumbled 3 percent on Thursday as a resurgent dollar erased gains from the past two sessions, and after some U.S. producers said they would ramp up drilling after months of falling activity if prices continued to rise.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)