EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks closed broadly higher on Friday, with
major indexes ending up more than 1 percent on hopes Greece
would be able to secure fresh funding at an upcoming meeting.
Indexes finished off their highs of the session after
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said she expected the Fed to
raise interest rates at some point this year, while expressing
concern that the U.S. labor market remained weak.
LONDON - Britain's top share index climbed to its highest
level in more than a week on Friday after Greece presented a
tough reform package in its bid to seal a debt agreement, with
insurance stocks featuring among top gainers.
The FTSE 100 index closed 1.4 percent higher at
6,6673.38 points after hitting an intra-day high of 6,687.57
points, the highest since late June.
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Monday morning
after sharp rallies in U.S. shares encouraged investors to buy
stocks on dips, but the market stayed wary of developments in
Greece. The Nikkei share average rose 0.9 percent to
19,960.50 in mid-morning trade after falling 3.7 percent last
week.
HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index was up 0.34 percent.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The euro fell on Monday, hurt by uncertainty over
whether a near-bankrupt Greece can secure more funding as its
European partners demanded tough reforms in return for throwing
a life-line to the debt-strapped nation.
The euro last traded at $1.1145, down 0.2 percent on
the day.
TREASURIES
U.S. 10-year treasury futures trading about 0.3 percent
higher
COMMODITIES
GOLD
MANILA - Gold edged lower on Monday, dragged down by the
euro after a weekend emergency summit to tackle Greece's debt
crisis yielded no deal and with the U.S. Federal Reserve still
on track to raise interest rates this year. Spot gold was
off 0.2 percent at $1,161.10 an ounce by 0156 GMT, after falling
for a third straight week.
BASE METALS
MELBOURNE - London copper slipped on Monday in line with a
weaker euro as Greece's debt crisis dragged on and ahead of
China trade data that will be closely watched after last week's
stock market rout.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell
1.3 percent to $5,519.50 a tonne by 0221 GMT, extending small
losses from the previous session, but still safely above
six-year lows struck last week at $5,240 a tonne.
OIL
SINGAPORE - Oil prices fell on Monday as Iran and six world
powers were close to nailing down a nuclear deal, but high
Chinese crude import figures prevented prices from tumbling
further.
Front-month Brent crude futures LCOc1 fell around a dollar
to $57.74 a barrel on the back of an expectation that a deal
with Iran would lead to an easing of sanctions against Tehran
and to higher crude exports.
(Compiled by Karen Rebelo)