EQUITIES

NEW YORK - Wall Street rallied more than 2 percent on Thursday as strong U.S. economic data and hints that a September interest-rate hike was unlikely fueled optimism that the worst of recent market turmoil was over.

LONDON - Britain's top share index rose on Thursday, recouping all of its losses from this week's bruising sell-off after strong U.S. data calmed global markets rocked by concerns over Chinese growth.

TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average surged more than 2 percent on Friday, helped by further gains on Wall Street after strong U.S. economic data buoyed sentiment that had been shaken by fears of a China-led global economic slowdown.

HONG KONG - The Hang Seng Index was up 0.79 percent.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

TOKYO - The dollar held at one-week highs against a basket of major currencies early on Friday, having benefited from upbeat U.S. data and as investors continued to cut back on safe-havens such as the yen.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - Most U.S. Treasuries prices were modestly lower on Thursday, as a rally on Wall Street and a surprisingly large upward revision on U.S. economic growth in the second quarter revived some bets the Federal Reserve would raise rates by year-end.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

MANILA - Gold wallowed near recent lows on Friday and was on track to post its biggest weekly drop in five as strong U.S. economic data backed the case for a near-term increase in interest rates.

BASE METALS

LONDON - Copper and zinc scored the biggest one-day gains in over two years on Thursday after comments by U.S. Federal Reserve officials helped calm global markets, including hard-hit stocks in top metals consumer China.

OIL

SEOUL - Crude oil futures rose on Friday, adding to their biggest one-day rally in over six years the day before led by recovering equity markets and news of diminished crude supplies.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Karen Rebelo)