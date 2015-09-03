Indian shares flat, banks fall
May 9 Indian shares were flat on Tuesday as investors booked profits in recent outperformers such as Ambuja Cements Ltd and ACC Ltd while banks erased gains from the previous session's rally.
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - Wall Street stocks jumped almost 2 percent on Wednesday in the latest volatile session as investors weighed the impact of a stumbling Chinese economy and global market turmoil on the Federal Reserve's impending decision about when to raise interest rates.
For a full report, click on
- - - -
LONDON - London-focused housebuilder Berkeley Group has replaced valve and pump maker Weir Group in Britain's FTSE 100 index following a quarterly reshuffle, FTSE Group announced on Wednesday.
For a full report, click on
- - - -
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average rose for the first time in four days on Thursday as gains on Wall Street boosted sentiment and bargain hunters flocked to recently battered stocks.
For a full report, click on
- - - -
HONG KONG - The Hang Seng Index was down 1.18 percent.
For a full report, click on
- - - -
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
TOKYO - The dollar climbed against the euro and yen on Thursday as global investors tentatively stepped back into equities, tempering demand for the single currency and the Japanese unit.
For a full report, click on
- - - -
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. safe-haven Treasuries prices slipped on Wednesday on greater risk appetite, with long-dated prices falling the most on continued speculation of foreign central bank selling.
For a full report, click on
- - - -
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE- Gold added to overnight losses on Thursday, hurt by a stronger dollar and equities, and as investors awaited a key U.S. jobs report later this week to gauge the timing of a Federal Reserve rate hike.
For a full report, click on
- - - -
BASE METALS
MELBOURNE - London copper held steady on Thursday, following a 1 percent bounce in the previous session as investors closed short positions amid a two-day holiday in China that drained volumes from the market.
For a full report, click on
- - - -
OIL
SINGAPORE - Oil fell on Thursday on an unexpected build in U.S. crude stocks and a stronger dollar, but a recovery in Asian shares after Wall Street posted a near 2-percent gain overnight helped support prices.
For a full report, click on (Compiled by Karen Rebelo)
May 9 Indian shares were flat on Tuesday as investors booked profits in recent outperformers such as Ambuja Cements Ltd and ACC Ltd while banks erased gains from the previous session's rally.
** Shares of Canara Bank fall as much as 4.1 pct in early trade to 378.80 rupees