EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks ended higher on Thursday in another day of broad swings as investors showed nervousness ahead of next week's much-anticipated Federal Reserve meeting, but gains in Apple and biotech shares supported the day's advance.

LONDON - Britain's FTSE 100 index fell on Thursday, extending its early losses as sterling strengthened after the Bank of England sounded less concerned than expected about the domestic impact of the turmoil in global markets.

TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average fell in choppy trade on Friday morning as investors remained focused on the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy meeting next week.

HONG KONG - The Hang Seng Index up 1.21 percent.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

TOKYO - The dollar extended gains against the yen on Friday on increased prospects of more easing by the Bank of Japan, while the Aussie stood tall after catching a lift from upbeat employment data.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Thursday as stocks gained, reducing demand for safe haven assets, even after the government sold new 30-year bonds to strong demand.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold clung to small overnight gains near $1,110 an ounce on Friday, but the metal was headed for a third consecutive weekly fall as investors continued to fret over the timing of a looming U.S. interest rate hike.

BASE METALS

MELBOURNE - London copper edged up on Friday and was set for its biggest weekly gain since early May, with a string of output cut announcements set to bring supply closer to demand

OIL

SEOUL - Crude oil prices dipped on Friday and were poised for a weekly fall after news that top oil exporter Saudi Arabia sees no need for a producer summit to defend prices, partly offsetting a strong rally in the previous session.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Karen Rebelo)