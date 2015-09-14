EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks rose on Friday and the S&P 500 posted
its biggest weekly gain since July as investors weighed whether
the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates this month.
- - - -
LONDON - Britain's top share index fell on Friday, led lower
by a drop in housebuilders after weak UK construction data for
July, and by struggling supermarket operators.
- - - -
TOKYO - Japanese stocks edged down on Monday morning as
lower oil prices hit energy firms while telecommunication shares
were sold off after the prime minister called for cheaper
cellphone rates.
- - - -
HONG KONG - The Hang Seng Index was up 0.10 percent.
- - - -
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
TOKYO - The dollar, euro and yen all got off to a slow start
on Monday with investors sticking to the sidelines as the
countdown begins on whether the Federal Reserve will hike
interest rates for the first time in nearly a decade.
- - - -
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury prices gained on Friday as
investors focused on whether the Federal Reserve is likely to
raise interest rates for the first time in almost a decade
- - - -
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold extended losses on Monday to trade near its
lowest in a month, as investors waited for a Federal Reserve
policy meeting later this week for clarity on when the U.S.
central bank will hike interest rates.
- - - -
BASE METALS
MELBOURNE - London copper held steady on Monday, not far
from two-month highs and underpinned by a lower dollar as
traders looked ahead to this week's pivotal Federal Reserve
monetary policy decision
- - - -
OIL
SINGAPORE - Oil prices dipped on Monday as weakening demand
weighed on international markets, although U.S. futures received
some support from reduced American drilling.
(Compiled by Karen Rebelo)