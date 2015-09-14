EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks rose on Friday and the S&P 500 posted its biggest weekly gain since July as investors weighed whether the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates this month.

LONDON - Britain's top share index fell on Friday, led lower by a drop in housebuilders after weak UK construction data for July, and by struggling supermarket operators.

TOKYO - Japanese stocks edged down on Monday morning as lower oil prices hit energy firms while telecommunication shares were sold off after the prime minister called for cheaper cellphone rates.

HONG KONG - The Hang Seng Index was up 0.10 percent.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

TOKYO - The dollar, euro and yen all got off to a slow start on Monday with investors sticking to the sidelines as the countdown begins on whether the Federal Reserve will hike interest rates for the first time in nearly a decade.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury prices gained on Friday as investors focused on whether the Federal Reserve is likely to raise interest rates for the first time in almost a decade

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold extended losses on Monday to trade near its lowest in a month, as investors waited for a Federal Reserve policy meeting later this week for clarity on when the U.S. central bank will hike interest rates.

BASE METALS

MELBOURNE - London copper held steady on Monday, not far from two-month highs and underpinned by a lower dollar as traders looked ahead to this week's pivotal Federal Reserve monetary policy decision

OIL

SINGAPORE - Oil prices dipped on Monday as weakening demand weighed on international markets, although U.S. futures received some support from reduced American drilling.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Karen Rebelo)