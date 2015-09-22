EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks ended higher on Monday, rebounding
from losses late last week with help from Apple and financial
shares, but a drop in biotech shares limited the advance.
- - - -
LONDON - Top UK shares gained on Monday but underperformed a
stronger rally across Europe, after takeover talks for insurer
RSA fell through and mining stocks suffered another bout
of selling.
- - - -
TOKYO - Japanese stocks snapped a three-day winning streak
on Friday after the Federal Reserve kept interest rates at a
record low, raising worries about the health of both the U.S.
and global economies.
- - - -
HONG KONG - The Hang Seng Index up 0.7 percent.
- - - -
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The greenback hovered at its highest in nearly two
weeks early on Tuesday as dollar bulls appeared to recover from
their disappointment over the Federal Reserve's decision last
week to delay a hike in interest rates.
- - - -
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices declined on Monday after a
veritable chorus of remarks by top Federal Reserve officials
suggesting a possible year-end rate increase and an upcoming
wave of new bond supply spurred traders to reduce holdings.
- - - -
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold was steady on Tuesday and trading below a
near three-week high, retaining overnight losses as investors
propped up equities and the U.S. dollar, denting the metal's
appeal as a hedge.
- - - -
BASE METALS
MELBOURNE - London copper slipped towards a two-week low on
Tuesday after China increased copper imports in August but not
enough to impact a swelling global surplus.
- - - -
OIL
SINGAPORE - Oil markets have seesawed since the beginning of
the week, torn between data that points towards a bottoming out
of prices following an over 50 percent fall over the last year
and bearish analysts who see more price falls as oversupply
lingers on.
(Compiled by Swati Bhat)