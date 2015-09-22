EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks ended higher on Monday, rebounding from losses late last week with help from Apple and financial shares, but a drop in biotech shares limited the advance.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

LONDON - Top UK shares gained on Monday but underperformed a stronger rally across Europe, after takeover talks for insurer RSA fell through and mining stocks suffered another bout of selling.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

TOKYO - Japanese stocks snapped a three-day winning streak on Friday after the Federal Reserve kept interest rates at a record low, raising worries about the health of both the U.S. and global economies.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

HONG KONG - The Hang Seng Index up 0.7 percent.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - The greenback hovered at its highest in nearly two weeks early on Tuesday as dollar bulls appeared to recover from their disappointment over the Federal Reserve's decision last week to delay a hike in interest rates.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices declined on Monday after a veritable chorus of remarks by top Federal Reserve officials suggesting a possible year-end rate increase and an upcoming wave of new bond supply spurred traders to reduce holdings.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold was steady on Tuesday and trading below a near three-week high, retaining overnight losses as investors propped up equities and the U.S. dollar, denting the metal's appeal as a hedge.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

BASE METALS

MELBOURNE - London copper slipped towards a two-week low on Tuesday after China increased copper imports in August but not enough to impact a swelling global surplus.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

OIL

SINGAPORE - Oil markets have seesawed since the beginning of the week, torn between data that points towards a bottoming out of prices following an over 50 percent fall over the last year and bearish analysts who see more price falls as oversupply lingers on.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Swati Bhat)