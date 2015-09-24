EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks ended down slightly on Wednesday, led
by losses in materials and energy shares as weak Chinese and
U.S. factory data added to growth worries.
- - - -
LONDON - Britain's top equity index recovered on Wednesday
from a slump in the previous session, as rising oil prices led
to gains by energy stocks.
- - - -
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Thursday as
Japanese markets reopened after a three-day national holiday to
face news of weak Chinese and U.S. factory performance.
- - - -
HONG KONG - The Hang Seng Index down 0.8 percent.
- - - -
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The euro clung to broad gains early on Thursday,
having rallied after the head of the European Central Bank
downplayed the need for further monetary stimulus any time soon.
- - - -
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices slipped on Wednesday as
data showing an expected slight fall in euro zone manufacturing
growth reduced anxiety about global growth that was briefly
heightened by a dismal reading on China's economy.
- - - -
COMMODITIES
PLATINUM
SINGAPORE - Platinum rose on Thursday, snapping a four-day
rout that took it to its lowest in 6-1/2 years on fears demand
from the auto industry, where the metal is used in diesel
catalysts, could take a hit following the Volkswagen emissions
scandal.
- - - -
BASE METALS
MELBOURNE - London copper was steady above a four-week low
on Thursday as renewed concerns over weak demand growth from top
consumer China darkened the metal's outlook against a backdrop
of ample supply.
- - - -
OIL
SEOUL - Oil prices pared some losses on Thursday after sharp
falls overnight on an unexpectedly large buildup in U.S.
gasoline stocks and seasonally tepid demand.
(Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)