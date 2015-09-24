EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks ended down slightly on Wednesday, led by losses in materials and energy shares as weak Chinese and U.S. factory data added to growth worries.

LONDON - Britain's top equity index recovered on Wednesday from a slump in the previous session, as rising oil prices led to gains by energy stocks.

TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Thursday as Japanese markets reopened after a three-day national holiday to face news of weak Chinese and U.S. factory performance.

HONG KONG - The Hang Seng Index down 0.8 percent.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - The euro clung to broad gains early on Thursday, having rallied after the head of the European Central Bank downplayed the need for further monetary stimulus any time soon.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices slipped on Wednesday as data showing an expected slight fall in euro zone manufacturing growth reduced anxiety about global growth that was briefly heightened by a dismal reading on China's economy.

COMMODITIES

PLATINUM

SINGAPORE - Platinum rose on Thursday, snapping a four-day rout that took it to its lowest in 6-1/2 years on fears demand from the auto industry, where the metal is used in diesel catalysts, could take a hit following the Volkswagen emissions scandal.

BASE METALS

MELBOURNE - London copper was steady above a four-week low on Thursday as renewed concerns over weak demand growth from top consumer China darkened the metal's outlook against a backdrop of ample supply.

OIL

SEOUL - Oil prices pared some losses on Thursday after sharp falls overnight on an unexpectedly large buildup in U.S. gasoline stocks and seasonally tepid demand.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)