BA says no evidence global IT outage caused by cyber attack
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said on Saturday there was no evidence that a global breakdown of its IT systems had been caused by a cyber attack.
April 17 Morningstar Credit Ratings LLC, a unit of Morningstar Inc, named Charles Citro managing director for commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) ratings and analytics.
Citro was most recently senior managing director at Cushman & Wakefield Inc.
He has also served as managing director at the investment banking division of Goldman Sachs, where he spent 11 years as a senior credit officer. (Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru)
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.