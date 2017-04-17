April 17 Morningstar Credit Ratings LLC, a unit of Morningstar Inc, named Charles Citro managing director for commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) ratings and analytics.

Citro was most recently senior managing director at Cushman & Wakefield Inc.

He has also served as managing director at the investment banking division of Goldman Sachs, where he spent 11 years as a senior credit officer. (Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru)