June 8 Investment firm Morningstar Inc appointed Dan Kemp as chief investment officer for its investment management group for the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region.

The company also appointed Robin Johnson as head of portfolio management of EMEA. Johnson joined Morningstar in 2007, while Kemp joined the company in 2014.

The duo bring about two decades of investment experience to their new roles, Morningstar said. (Reporting by Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)