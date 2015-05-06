(Corrects to remove words "from Fitch" in headline and paragraph 1. Rewrites paragraph 3 to conform)

May 6 Investment firm Morningstar Inc hired Tim Greening as its chief corporate credit officer.

Greening will oversee the internal control structure, rating methodologies and criteria, and the review of quantitative models for Morningstar's corporate credit research team.

He was most recently a group credit officer of North American corporates at Fitch Ratings. He has over 35 years of experience in credit analysis, finance, portfolio management, economics, teaching, and consulting.