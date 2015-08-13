BOSTON Aug 13 Research firm Morningstar Inc
said it plans to score mainstream mutual funds and
exchange-traded funds on environmental, social and governance
factors, reflecting growing attention to the issues among
investors.
Morningstar of Chicago said Thursday it will start scoring
mutual funds later this year based on the so-called ESG ratings
of companies held in fund portfolios. The ESG ratings will be
provided by Sustainalytics, an Amsterdam research firm, and will
be first licensed by Swiss private banking group Julius Baer.
Jon Hale, Morningstar director of manager research for North
America, said the company is still working out how many funds it
will initially score. It plans eventually to provide ESG scores
for a broad range of funds with holdings including stocks and
corporate bonds and sovereign debt, he said.
"It will allow for portfolio construction to happen in a way
that's been difficult for investors of all stripes" to date,
Hale said in an interview.
Interest in ESG investing has risen with greater attention
to issues of corporate governance and climate change. In a
study, the Morgan Stanley Institute for Sustainable Investing
found 71 percent of individual investors are interested in
sustainable investing, Morningstar said.
(Reporting by Ross Kerber; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)