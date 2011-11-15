* Clipper Fund wins highest gold rating
* Wells Fargo fund gets negative rating
* Jeffrey Gundlach's DoubleLine fund ranked neutral
By Jessica Toonkel
Nov 15 Morningstar Inc assigned the Davis
Selected Advisers' Clipper Fund (CFIMX.O) a gold rating on
Tuesday, making it the only one-star fund to receive the top
accolade under its new system.
The Clipper Fund is an example of a portfolio that has
struggled with past performance but has strong management and
process, said Karen Dolan, Morningstar's director of fund
analysis.
"The fund had a really bad 2008, there is no sugarcoating
it," she said. "But the team running it has been in place since
2006 and they have low fees."
For the past five years, the fund has lost 3.51 percent,
underperforming its peers by almost 3 percent, according to
Morningstar.
But since 1999 the Clipper managed account which is similar
to the fund has returned 55 percent cumulatively as of Sept.
30, compared to the S&P 500 Index, which has returned 11
percent for the same time frame.
For the most part, funds with five stars achieved gold
status under the new rating system, and vice versus. But there
were a few funds that fell in status under the new ratings.
The Chicago-based research firm announced in June that it
was developing its new rating system released on Tuesday to
complement its star ratings.
While the star ratings primarily account for past
performance, the new rankings are based on five criteria: the
managers of the fund; the parent organization; the expenses of
the fund; past performance and the fund's process, which
includes how much risk the fund is taking.
There are times when a fund can lose a star rating based on
past performance, but Morningstar's analysts still like the
managers and the way the fund is run, said Don Phillips,
president of fund research.
These new ratings, which include gold, silver, bronze,
neutral and negative, take Morningstar analysts' views into
account.
"If you hire someone, you look at their transcripts, but we
all know that doesn't tell the whole story," Phillips said. "A
student with a bad transcript can be a great employee."
Most notably, Morningstar gave the four-star Wells Fargo
Advantage Ultra Short Term Income Fund (SADIX.O) a negative
ranking, despite beating its peers' returns for the past three,
five and 10 years. It's the only four-star fund to receive a
negative rating.
"We think the fund takes a lot of credit risk particularly
given that most people buy ultra short funds as alternatives to
money market funds," Dolan said. "It's not a statement on the
raw returns. It's more about the risks it is taking given its
conservative mandate."
John Roehm, a Wells Fargo Funds spokesman, did not return
an e-mail immediately.
One surprise among Morningstar's neutral rankings was
Jeffrey Gundlach's DoubleLine Total Return Bond Fund (DBLTX.O).
While the fund does not have a star rating because it is not
yet three-years old -- the minimum age for a fund to have a
star rating -- it has stellar performance.
The $12.8 billion fund has returned 8.67 percent this year,
beating its peers by more than 3 percent, according to
Morningstar.
A DoubleLine spokesman did not return a call
immediately
While Morningstar thinks highly of Gundlach, the firm
believes that his fund, like the Wells Fargo fund, takes on too
much risk, Dolan said.
"You just don't get a yield over the last 12 months like
that without taking on risk," Dolan said. "The layer of risk
the fund is taking gives us pause."
(Reporting by Jessica Toonkel, editing by Walden Siew)