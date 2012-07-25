* Q2 EPS $0.56 vs $0.52 last year
* Q2 rev up 3 pct
* Says "clients remain cautious about spending"
July 25 Investment research firm Morningstar Inc
reported a slight increase in quarterly profit on a
strong performance from its data and analysis unit, and said it
is taking steps to bring down costs.
The company's first-quarter net income rose to $27.9
million, or 56 cents per share, from $26.5 million, or 52 cents
per share, last year.
Revenue rose 3 percent to $166 million.
Licenses for Morningstar Direct, the data and analysis unit,
rose 24 percent to 6,771.
The company, which has more than $186 billion in assets
under advisement and management as of June 30, said business was
"sluggish" during the quarter.
"The investment industry continues to face challenges, and
our clients remain cautious about spending," Chief Executive Joe
Mansueto said in a statement.
The company said it is taking steps to "align our cost
structure with revenue."
Revenue from the company's U.S. operations, which represents
about 71 percent of its total revenue, rose 4 percent to $118
million.
The Chicago-based company's shares, which have fallen more
than 7 percent since it last reported quarterly results in
April, closed at $58.18 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.