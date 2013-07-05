July 5 Investment research firm Morningstar Inc said personal information, including credit card details, of about 2,300 users of its Morningstar Document Research service may have been compromised due to a security breach last year.

The incident on April 3, 2012 may also have led to the leakage of names, addresses, email addresses and passwords, the company said in a filing on Friday.

Morningstar Document Research provides a global database and search tool for company filings.

An additional 182,000 clients who had email addresses and user-generated passwords on the system may also have been affected, Morningstar added.

"We have encouraged clients whose credit cards may have been compromised to monitor their credit reports and credit card accounts," the research firm said.

The company has also sent notices to its clients asking them to reset their passwords. "To date the costs involved in addressing this issue have not been material," Morningstar said. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)