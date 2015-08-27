BRIEF-Elliott Associates reports 4.9 pct stake in Gigamon as of April 28
* Elliott associates reports a 4.9 percent stake in gigamon inc as of april 28 - sec filing
Aug 27 Standard Life Plc
* Morningstar cautions on size of flagship Standard Life Investments fund.
* Says capacity issues starting to impact Global Absolute Return Strategies Fund. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Jessop)
* Elliott associates reports a 4.9 percent stake in gigamon inc as of april 28 - sec filing
* Qtrly net profit 103.7 million baht versus 110.1 million baht