RABAT, Sept 15 Morocco's biggest mining holding Managem posted a 29 percent drop in first-half net profit attributable to shareholders to 151 million Moroccan dirhams ($17.6 million) as global prices fell.

Managem, which is controlled by the Moroccan royal family's holding company SNI, produces gold, silver, cobalt and copper in Morocco and Gabon and recently won contracts to search for gold in two mineral-rich areas of Sudan.

($1 = 8.5639 Moroccan Dirhams) (Reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi; Editing by Mark Potter)