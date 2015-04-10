(Adds details from rights group)
RABAT, April 10 At least 33 people were killed,
most of them children, when a bus burst into flames after
colliding with a gas tanker in Morocco on Friday, a local
official and a rights group said.
"We have many completely carbonised bodies. Authorities have
been in contact with the bus company to identify the victims,"
said Benmane Fadli, regional director of the transportation
ministry.
The bus had been heading from the coastal city of Benslimane
to Laayoune in Western Sahara when the crash happened near the
southern city of Tan-Tan.
Most of the victims were children returning from a school
athletic competition in Benslimane, the Tan-Tan bureau of the
Moroccan Association of Human Rights (AMDH) said in a statement.
Authorities did not confirm the AMDH statement.
The bus collided with a gas tanker at Shbeka town, around 60
km (40 miles) south of Tan-Tan, AMDH said. Ten people were
injured and five had left hospital after treatment, it added.
Road accidents have been increasing in Morocco, where car
ownership has nearly doubled in 15 years. Official statistics
say an average of 10 people die every day in traffic accidents.
(Reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi; Editing by Andrew Roche)