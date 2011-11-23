RABAT Nov 23 The African Development Bank (AfDB) on Wednesday said it is close to approving a 373 million euros ($498 million) financing for renewable energies in Morocco, which has embarked on one of the world's most ambitious solar energy developments.

The financing is in the course of being finalised, AfDB said in a statement, noting that it expects its board to vet it before the end of 2011.

AfDB did not explicitly refer in its statement to Morocco's $9 billion solar power programme, which is vital for a country that has no oil or gas but has an abundance of sun. Morocco is also developing wind farms as part of its plan to reduce reliance on hydrocarbon imports.

(Reporting By Souhail Karam)