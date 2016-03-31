RABAT, March 31 Morocco's financial market watchdog AMMC suspended trading in property company Alliances Development on Thursday pending an important announcement, a source from the regulator said.

The move came in the last day of the three months in which the company should have announced its 2015 results.

The company issued a profit warning earlier this month, saying that 2015 results are expected to show a widening loss citing restructuring debt plan and economic slowdown in the North African kingdom. (Reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi; Editing by Alexander Smith)