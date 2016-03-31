Swedish engineering group Sandvik says hit in cyber attack
STOCKHOLM, May 13 Swedish engineering firm Sandvik said on Saturday it had been hit in the cyber attack that has affected public authorities and companies around the world.
RABAT, March 31 Morocco's financial market watchdog AMMC suspended trading in property company Alliances Development on Thursday pending an important announcement, a source from the regulator said.
The move came in the last day of the three months in which the company should have announced its 2015 results.
The company issued a profit warning earlier this month, saying that 2015 results are expected to show a widening loss citing restructuring debt plan and economic slowdown in the North African kingdom. (Reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi; Editing by Alexander Smith)
MOSCOW, May 13 A consortium led by Russian Direct Investment Fund and including Chinese, Middle East and other investors said on Saturday it would invest over 90 billion roubles ($1.6 billion) in a real estate development project in Moscow.