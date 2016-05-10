BRIEF-Open Investments plans additional share issue
* SAYS PLANS ADDITIONAL SHARE ISSUE OF 30 MILLION SHARES IN OPEN SUBSCRIPTION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
RABAT May 10 Morocco's financial market watchdog AMMC suspended trading in property company Alliances Developpement on Tuesday pending its 2015 results announcement, sources from the regulator and the company said.
The results are expected to show a widening loss due a restructuring debt plan and economic slowdown in the North African country, company sources said.
Alliances had delayed the results announcement for more than a month. (Reporting By Aziz El Yaakoubi; Editing by David Goodman)
NEW YORK, May 16 The percentage of U.S. mortgages in the process of foreclosure at the end of the first quarter fell to its lowest level since the first quarter of 2007, the Mortgage Bankers Association said on Tuesday.