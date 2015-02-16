RABAT Feb 16 Moroccan property company Alliances Developpement said on Monday its 2014 revenue would fall around 20 pct and it expected a significant drop in net profit.

The company said net profit would fall to 130 million Moroccan dirhams ($13.7 million) from 530 million in 2013, citing the economic slowdown and a liquidity shortage in the Moroccan market as a reasons. ($1 = 9.4715 Moroccan dirham) (Reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi; Editing by David Holmes)