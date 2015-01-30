RABAT Jan 30 Morocco's Attijariwafa Bank
plans to build its own Islamic finance business rather
than tying up with a foreign partner, it said on Friday, as the
north African country opens up to sharia-compliant banking.
Morocco's parliament gave final approval in November to an
Islamic finance bill that will allow the creation of Islamic
banks and enable private firms to issue Islamic debt.
The move has led other Moroccan banks, including Banque
Centrale Populaire and BMCE Bank to hold
talks with foreign banks about launching local Islamic
offshoots.
"We have got many propositions from international Islamic
banks, but we are not really looking for a partner," Mohamed
Kettani, Attijariwafa's chief executive, told Reuters.
"At least for now, we will keep Dar Assafaa 100 percent for
us," he added, referring to the company's Islamic business.
Morocco's Islamic finance drive accelerated after a moderate
Islamist-led government took power through elections in late
2011, and as the government has struggled with a big budget
deficit. One of the hopes is that Islamic bond issues could
attract wealthy investors from the Gulf.
Attijariwafa Bank, controlled by the Moroccan royal family's
investment holding company SNI, has been the only local bank to
create an Islamic subsidiary since the country began allowing
conventional banks to offer a limited set of Islamic financial
services in 2010.
"We have already done most of the work, so we will see how
the market goes," Kettani said.
Last year, Dar Assafaa, signed a deal enabling it to offer
Islamic financial products to 42 percent of state employees
ahead of the approval of the draft bill.
In order to transform Dar Assafaa into a participative bank
-- the name given to Islamic banks in the Moroccan legislation
-- Attijariwafa plans to increase the division's capital by 150
million dirhams ($18.40 million), with subsequent investments
depending on how the market develops.
"As soon as the central bank publishes all the texts
following the bill, and the sharia board is set, we will ask for
an agreement to transform it to a full-fledged participative
bank," Kettani said.
Banks from Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain and the United Arab
Emirates have expressed an interest in entering Morocco when its
Islamic finance bill comes into force.
Moroccan authorities are expected to guide the foreign banks
toward partnering with local banks rather than establishing
fully-owned Islamic subsidiaries, local bankers believe.
(Editing by Mark Potter)