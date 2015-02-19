(Add details and background)
RABAT Feb 19 Attijariwafa Bank posted a 2014
net profit attributable to shareholders of 4.4 billion dirhams
($463 million), up 5.2 percent, reflecting a recovery in
domestic banking activity, Morocco's biggest private bank said
in a statement on Thursday.
The bank, controlled by Moroccan royal family holding SNI,
said net banking income rose 8.8 percent to 19.4 billion
dirhams, reflecting growth in consolidated deposits and loans of
13 percent and 1.7 percent respectively.
Profit was held back by increased provisions due to years of
economic slowdown in Morocco and the bank's operations in
sub-Saharan Africa.
New risk provisions were up 738 million dirhams to 3.03
billion dirhams in 2014. Total bad loans rose to 18.05 billion
dirhams, including 10.85 billion covered by the bank's
provisions, up from 16.34 billion at the end of 2013.
Return on equity (ROE) fell to 14.6 percent, down from 15
percent in the first half of 2013.
Attijariwafa has subsidiaries in Tunisia, Ivory Coast,
Senegal, Mauritania, Mali, Cameroon, Gabon and Congo
Brazzaville, plus branches in Europe catering mainly for
Moroccans living there.
Attijariwafa says it has the largest branch network in
Morocco and Africa with 3,331 branches, up from 3,197 in 2013.
The bank's shares opened up 0.81 percent at 370 dirhams on
the Casablanca stock exchange after the results.
SNI said earlier this month that it hired Goldman Sachs and
Rothschild to advise it on the sale of a minority stake in
Attijariwafa Bank.
($1 = 9.5029 Moroccan dirham)
(Reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi; editing by Vincent Baby)