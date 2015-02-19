CASABLANCA Feb 19 Morocco Attijariwafa Bank
is in talks with the Ivory Coast government to buy an
additional stake in Societe Ivoirienne de Banque (SIB), its
chief executive officer said on Thursday.
Ivory Coast, the world's biggest cocoa grower, plans to sell
stakes in 15 companies, including the national telecoms
operator, banks, agribusiness and a gold mine.
Attijariwafa Bank already owns 51 percent of SIB, and the
government is planning to sell the remainder, worth 4.9 billion
CFA francs ($8.49 million).
"We have told the Ivory Coast government that we are
interested in a part of it," Attijariwafa CEO Mohamed Kettani
told Reuters at the International African Forum in Casablanca.
"Talks are under way" he added, declining to say how much of
a stake the bank would buy nor when the decision would be taken.
Attijariwafa on Thursday posted a 2014 net profit
attributable to shareholders of 4.4 billion dirhams ($463
million), up 5.2 percent, reflecting a recovery in domestic
banking activity.
It has subsidiaries in Tunisia, Senegal, Mauritania, Mali,
Cameroon, Gabon and Congo Brazzaville, plus branches in Europe
catering mainly for Moroccans living there.
($1 = 576.8700 CFA francs)
(Reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi; editing by Jason Neely)