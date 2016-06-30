By Aziz El Yaakoubi
| CASABLANCA, June 30
CASABLANCA, June 30 Morocco's Central Bank said
on Thursday it would start approving Islamic banks this year
with the aim of allowing business to begin in early 2017.
The central bank said it had received seven requests to open
Islamic banks and three to open windows selling Islamic
products. Two Gulf banks want to establish fully owned
subsidiaries while four others are partnering with local banks,
an official said.
Subsidiaries of French banks Societe Generale.
Credit du Maroc and BMCI have asked for
permission to sell Islamic products, the official added.
(Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)