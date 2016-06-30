(Adds details and background)
By Aziz El Yaakoubi
CASABLANCA, June 30 Morocco's central bank said
on Thursday it would start issuing approvals for Islamic banks
this year, with the aim of allowing them to begin business in
early 2017.
Islamic banks and insurers are setting up in Morocco after
it adopted legislation allowing them into the domestic market,
and the central bank has set up a central sharia board with the
country's body of Islamic scholars to oversee the new industry.
The North African country had long rejected Islamic banking
due to concerns about Islamist movements, but its financial
market lacks liquidity and foreign investors, both of which
Islamic finance could attract.
"It is absolutely wrong that some banks had been pushing to
delay the process. To launch this industry, and to launch it in
the correct way, needs a lot of work. That is all," Lhassane
Benhalima, the central bank's head of banking supervision, told
reporters after media had begun speculating on the reasons for
the delay.
The central bank said it had received seven requests to open
Islamic banks and three to open windows selling Islamic finance
products. Two Gulf banks want to establish fully owned
subsidiaries while four others are partnering with local banks,
an official said.
Benhalima said Moroccan bank CIH is partnering with
Qatar International Islamic Bank and Morocco's CDG to
create an Islamic banking subsidiary.
Morocco's BCP has chosen Guidance Financial Group,
BMCE Bank has picked Bahrain-based Al Baraka Banking
Group, and Attijariwafa Bank will build its own
business without a foreign partner, Benhalima said.
Dubai's largest bank, Emirates NDB, and Qatar's
second-largest lender, Masraf Al Rayan, have asked to open
Islamic banking subsidiaries in Morocco, the official added.
Subsidiaries of French banks Societe Generale.
Credit du Maroc and BMCI have asked only for
permission to sell Islamic financial products.
Islamic finance has been growing rapidly over the past
decade as it broadens its investor base across the Middle East,
North Africa and southeast Asia.
It is based on religious principles which avoid interest and
pure monetary speculation.
The Moroccan central bank said it has adopted and sent
circulars out regarding Islamic financial murabaha, musharaka,
ijara and salam products to the sharia board for approval.
The bank is still waiting for parliament to approve a draft
bill regulating Islamic insurance, or takaful, before operations
begin as it aims to launch the Islamic finance industry as a
whole.
Benhalima said the bank is planning an Islamic interbank
market and was encouraging the government to issue regular sukuk
(Islamic bonds) to ensure liquidity and financing tools for the
industry.
"We expect the treasury to issue the first sukuk (ever) in
the domestic market in the coming months."
(Editing by Elaine Hardcastle and Hugh Lawson)