RABAT Feb 17 Morocco has issued a royal decree to create a sharia board of Islamic scholars to oversee the country's fledgling Islamic finance industry.

Called the Sharia Committee for Participative Finances, it will be composed of 10 Islamic scholars and financial experts, the country's official bulletin said.

Islamic banks will be called participative banks under the Moroccan legislation. (Reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi; Editing by Alison Williams)