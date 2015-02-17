BRIEF-Tunghsu Azure Renewable Energy to buy ecological engineering firm for 340 mln yuan
* Says it agrees to buy ecological engineering firm for 340 million yuan ($49.32 million), share trade to resume on May 3
RABAT Feb 17 Morocco has issued a royal decree to create a sharia board of Islamic scholars to oversee the country's fledgling Islamic finance industry.
Called the Sharia Committee for Participative Finances, it will be composed of 10 Islamic scholars and financial experts, the country's official bulletin said.
Islamic banks will be called participative banks under the Moroccan legislation. (Reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi; Editing by Alison Williams)
May 2 MasterCard Inc, the world's second-largest payments network, reported a 12.7 percent increase in quarterly profit, as people spent more using credit and debit cards.