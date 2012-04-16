RABAT, April 16 French cooperative bank BPCE
will buy a 5 percent stake in Morocco's third-biggest lender
Banque Centrale Populaire (BCP) under a capital
increase plan that could later involve the stake rising to as
much as 15 percent, sources familiar with the deal said on
Monday.
Moroccan bourse watchdog CDVM had suspended trading of BCP
shares on Friday pending what it said was an "important
announcement." There has been no announcement to date.
Two sources said BPCE would start by acquiring a 5 percent
stake in BCP, one of the North African country's top three
lenders, through a capital increase this year.
"The project with BPCE calls for the French lender to take a
5 percent stake in BCP through a capital increase. An official
announcement will be made today," one of the sources said.
Another source said: "BCP is prepared to give BPCE as much
as 15 percent through two subsequent capital increases of 5
percent each."
The plan to take a 5 percent stake in the Moroccan lender,
which has a market capitalisation of 30.8 billion dirhams ($3.6
billion), was first reported on Monday by news website
Wansquare.
BPCE in December announced the sale of a 23.8 percent stake
in Moroccan mortgage lender Credit Immobilier et Hotelier
for close to 120 million euros.
A BPCE spokesman declined to comment.
The Moroccan government last year raised 5.3 billion dirhams
by selling a 20 percent stake in BCP at a time when a spending
spree to contain street protests inspired by the Arab Spring
revolts has burdened public finances.
($1 = 8.5037 Moroccan dirhams)
(Reporting by Souhail Karam; Additional reporting by Matthieu
Protard in Paris; Editing by David Holmes)