PARIS/RABAT, April 16 French cooperative bank
BPCE confirmed it had agreed to buy a 5 percent stake in
Morocco's third-biggest lender Banque Centrale Populaire (BCP)
under a capital increase plan.
Two sources familiar with the deal told Reuters earlier on
Monday that BPCE would start by acquiring a 5 percent stake in
BCP and could later increase the stake to as much as 15 percent.
A BPCE spokesman had no comment on possible plans to expand
the partnership which BPCE said in a statement on Monday would
enable the creation of financial products and services between
Morocco and France.
BPCE said the capital increase would take place at 201
Moroccan dirham a share, which is above BCP's last closing share
price of 196.50 euros on Friday. The total offer for the 5
percent stake is 141 million euros.
The Moroccan bourse watchdog CDVM suspended trading of BCP
shares on Friday pending an "important announcement."
One of the sources had told Reuters: "BCP is prepared to
give BPCE as much as 15 percent through two subsequent capital
increases of 5 percent each."
The plan to take a 5 percent stake in the Moroccan lender,
which has a market capitalisation of 30.8 billion dirham ($3.6
billion), was first reported on Monday by news website
Wansquare.
BPCE in December announced the sale of a 23.8 percent stake
in Moroccan mortgage lender Credit Immobilier et Hotelier
for close to 120 million euros.
The Moroccan government last year raised 5.3 billion dirham
by selling a 20 percent stake in BCP at a time when a spending
spree to contain street protests inspired by the Arab Spring
revolts has burdened public finances.
($1 = 8.5037 Moroccan dirham)
