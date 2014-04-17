RABAT, April 17 Morocco's government has sold its remaining 6 percent stake in lender Banque Populaire S.A (BCP), a statement from the finance ministry said on Thursday.

The ministry did not disclose the value of the deal but L'Economiste newspaper said the government would raise 2 billion dirhams ($246.38 million) from the sale. ($1 = 8.1174 Moroccan Dirhams) (Reporting By Aziz El Yaakoubi; Editing by David Goodman)