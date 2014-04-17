BRIEF-Palestine's Al Wataniah Towers Q1 income rises
* Q1 total revenue $200,305 versus $198,468 year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qrTbJ0) Further company coverage: )
RABAT, April 17 Morocco's government has sold its remaining 6 percent stake in lender Banque Populaire S.A (BCP), a statement from the finance ministry said on Thursday.
The ministry did not disclose the value of the deal but L'Economiste newspaper said the government would raise 2 billion dirhams ($246.38 million) from the sale. ($1 = 8.1174 Moroccan Dirhams) (Reporting By Aziz El Yaakoubi; Editing by David Goodman)
* Q1 net loss after tax JOD 131,807 versus profit JOD 307,345 year ago