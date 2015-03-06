RABAT, March 6 Banque Centrale Populaire (BCP), one of Morocco's three biggest lenders, reported a 12.5 percent rise in net profit attributable to shareholders in 2014 to 2.2 billion Moroccan dirham ($224.9 million) on Friday.

The bank said in a statement that the increase was thanks to strong growth in its domestic market and sub-Saharan Africa. ($1 = 9.7806 Moroccan dirham) (Reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi; editing by David Clarke)