RABAT, March 10 Banque Centrale Populaire
(BCP), one of Morocco's three biggest lenders, reported
a 14.4 percent rise in 2015 net profit due to structural changes
in the company, it said on Thursday.
Net profit attributable to shareholders was 2.51 billion
dirhams ($255.20 million) in 2015, compared with 2.2 billion in
2014, despite higher risk provisions, the bank said in a
statement on Thursday.
BCP has become the major stakeholder in its regional
subsidiaries after the government adopted a draft bill allowing
it to take control of the 10 lenders. It is also planning to
absorb El Jadida-Safi regional bank, it said.
Net banking income rose 4 percent to 15.3 billion dirhams,
thanks to its sub-Saharan subsidiary Atlantic Business
International, which contributed 14.4 percent.
Deposits rose 8.9 percent to 250.3 billion dirhams,
representing a 27 percent share of the Moroccan market and
including 83.1 billion dirhams of remittances from Moroccans
living abroad, the bank said.
Total loans rose 2.1 percent to 210.1 billion dirhams.
But an economic slowdown in the country, along with other
risks in Africa, contributed to a rise in bad loans to 11.87
billion dirhams at the end of 2015, from 10.4 billion in 2014.
The bank said it had set aside 623 million dirhams of
additional provisions, taking total risk costs to 3.25 billion
dirhams at the end of 2015.
BCP is one of the creditors exposed to the financial
difficulties of Morocco's sole oil refiner Samir. The bank
granted Samir 3.1 billion dirhams of loans three month before
the refiner announced it was halting production at its 200,000
barrel-per-day (bpd) Mohammedia refinery.
The bank is preparing to invest 400 million dirhams in an
Islamic subsidiary as Islamic banks and insurers are being
established in Morocco after the government adopted legislation
allowing Islamic financing in its domestic market.
($1 = 9.8353 Moroccan dirham)
(Reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi; editing by Susan Thomas)