RABAT, June 7 Morocco's stock exchange regulator on Thursday suspended trading in the country's second-biggest lender Banque Centrale Populaire (BCP) pending an important announcement, which traders linked to a possible acquisition in Africa.

Watchdog CDVM did not give details of reasons for the suspension.

Traders in the Casablanca bourse said BCP may announce the acquisition of a stake in Ivorian lender Banque Atlantique, which has a total balance sheet of around $1.5 billion. (Reporting by Souhail Karam; Editing by David Holmes)