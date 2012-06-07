BRIEF-Shenzhen Zhenye Group to pay FY 2016 annual div on June 16
* Says it will pay FY 2016 dividend to shareholders of record on June 15
RABAT, June 7 Morocco's stock exchange regulator on Thursday suspended trading in the country's second-biggest lender Banque Centrale Populaire (BCP) pending an important announcement, which traders linked to a possible acquisition in Africa.
Watchdog CDVM did not give details of reasons for the suspension.
Traders in the Casablanca bourse said BCP may announce the acquisition of a stake in Ivorian lender Banque Atlantique, which has a total balance sheet of around $1.5 billion. (Reporting by Souhail Karam; Editing by David Holmes)
* Says it will pay FY 2016 dividend to shareholders of record on June 15
June 7 The Trump administration has ordered a review of sweeping federal land-use restrictions adopted in 2105 to safeguard the greater sage grouse, a once-ubiquitous prairie bird whose fate is tied to the health of America's vast but vanishing Western grasslands. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke announced the 60-day review of sage grouse conservation rules in a Wednesday conference call with reporters, saying Western governors have complained that federal implementation of the plan has