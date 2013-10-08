(Refiles to remove wrongly formatted Reuters Instrument Codes (RICs)

Oct 8 Morocco's BMCE Bank has obtained a $100 million credit line from the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) to finance imports of Japanese products and services in Africa, the bank said in a statement.

The 10-year credit line will finance investments for Japanese firms in African countries or imports of Japanese products and services to the continent, the statement carried by the state news agency added.

In July BMCE Bank delayed the issue of a $500 million five-year dollar-denominated bond. (Reporting By Aziz El Yaakoubi; Editing by Greg Mahlich)