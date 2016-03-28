BRIEF-International Financial Advisors posts Q1 profit
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholers 235,726 dinars versus loss of 4.4 million dinars year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2reiOOH)
RABAT, March 28 Morocco's BMCE Bank of Africa said its net profit rose 1 percent to 1.95 billion dirham ($201.76 million) in 2015.
Consolidated net banking income rose 3 percent to 11.8 billion dirhams in the same period, it said in a statement on Monday. ($1 = 9.7130 Moroccan dirham) (Reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi; Editing by Alison Williams)
WASHINGTON, May 13 The U.S. Treasury is considering all of its available tools to deny North Korea access to the international financial system to rein in its nuclear weapons and missile development programs, a senior Treasury official said on Saturday.