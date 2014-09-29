RABAT, Sept 29 Morocco's BMCE Bank said net profit rose 51 percent to 902 million dirhams ($103.29 million) in the first half of 2014.

Consolidated net banking income rose 15.5 pct to 5.6 billion dirhams in the same period, it said on Monday. ($1 = 8.7289 Moroccan Dirhams) (Reporting By Aziz El Yaakoubi, editing by Louise Heavens)