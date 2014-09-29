(Add details)

RABAT, Sept 29 Morocco's BMCE Bank on Monday posted a 51 percent rise in first-half net profit attributable to shareholders of 902 million dirhams ($103.29 million).

The bank along with other Moroccan lenders is facing a rise in bad loans in its domestic market and in Sub-Saharan Africa.

BMCE posted 6.8 billion in bad debts, up from 6.3 billion at the end of 2013, which it met with more than 1 billion dirhams of additional provisions.

However, the bank recovered 509 million of provisions set aside in recent years, taking its total provisions to 3.6 billion dirhams.

The lender said consolidated net banking income rose 15.5 percent to 5.6 billion dirhams.

Last year it became the first private financial institution from North Africa to issue bonds in the international capital markets, raising $300 million.

The bank's shares opened up 4.6 percent at 227 dirhams on the Casablanca stock exchange following the results.

BMCE is preparing to launch an Islamic subsidiary as the Moroccan parliament discusses a bill regulating Islamic banks and sukuk issues.

($1 = 8.7289 Moroccan dirhams) (Reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi, editing by Louise Heavens and Jason Neely)