BRIEF-Founders Advantage Capital enters into CAD $100 mln senior secured credit facility
* Founders Advantage enters into CAD $100 million senior secured credit facility with strategic capital provider, Sagard Credit Partners
LONDON, May 22 (IFR) - The Kingdom of Morocco has set initial price guidance on a reopening of its 2022 and 2042 US dollar bonds.
The sovereign, rated BBB-/BBB-, has set initial price thoughts of 220bp area over US Treasuries (equivalent to 4.125% area) for a tap of its 4.25% USD1bn December 2022 note and of 237.5bp area over Treasuries (equivalent to 5.5% area) for a tap of its 5.5% USD500m December 2042 note.
The size of the reopening is still to be determined.
Barclays, BNP Paribas, Citigroup and Natixis are the leads on the 144A/Reg S transaction, which is expected to launch and price today. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Philip Wright)
NEW YORK, May 31 A New York man has been criminally charged with running a $70 million Ponzi scheme centered on the purported sale of tickets to events including the NFL Super Bowl, soccer's World Cup, the U.S. Open tennis tournament and the Broadway blockbuster "Hamilton."