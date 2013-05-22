New Zealand house prices post slowest growth for 2 years in May - QV
WELLINGTON, June 1 New Zealand's housing market cooled in May to post the slowest growth in two years, government property valuer QV said on Thursday.
LONDON, May 22 (IFR) - The Kingdom of Morocco has set a final spread on a tap of its 2022 and 2042 US dollar bonds.
The sovereign, rated BBB-/BBB-, has set a final level of 220bp over US Treasuries for a tap of its USD1bn 4.25% December 2022 note and of 237.5bp over US Treasuries for a tap of its USD500m 5.50% December 2042 note.
Initial guidance levels were 220bp area and 237.5bp area over US Treasuries respectively.
The size of the reopening is still to be determined.
Barclays, BNP Paribas, Citigroup and Natixis are the leads on the 144A/Reg S transaction, which is expected to price Wednesday. (Reporting By Abhinav Ramnarayan, Editing by Sudip Roy)
SAN FRANCISCO, May 31 HGGC has agreed to take a majority stake in database software firm Idera, valuing the company at roughly $1.125 billion including debt, the private equity firm said in a statement.