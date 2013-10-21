(Updates with planned band widening, detail)
LISBON Oct 21 The governor of Morocco's central
bank said on Monday he expected the country to make a transition
to a more flexible currency exchange system over the next three
years.
Morocco's government has for years held out the prospect of
a freer currency regime to make it less risky to invest in the
north African country.
In a recent report, the IMF said Morocco would benefit from
more exchange rate flexibility to make its economy more
competitive and able to absorb shocks.
But the country has maintained what is mostly a peg to the
euro for fear that added dirham volatility could damage exports
to Morocco's main trading partners in the euro zone.
"For us (the transition) will be in the next three years, in
other words, progressively," Central Bank Governor Abdellatif
Jouahri told journalists during a visit to Lisbon.
He said a move to more foreign exchange rate flexibility
"could start with a widening of the currency bands, which would
be a first step," he said.
"After a second step there would be a third which would lead
to the rules of the market (setting the foreign exchange rate),"
he said, without elaborating on what the second phase would be.
Jouahri said a prerequisite for freeing up the exchange rate
was stable prices and a solid financial and banking system.
(Reporting By Sergio Goncalves; writing by Axel Bugge; editing
by Tom Pfeiffer)