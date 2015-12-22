RABAT Dec 22 Morocco will start targeting inflation in 2016 with the planned more flexible currency exchange system, the head of the country's central bank said on Tuesday.

The bank may take both decisions of starting inflation targeting and the launch of a more flexible currency exchange system as soon as in the first quarter of 2016, central bank governor Abdellatif Jouahri told Reuters.

(Reporting By Aziz El Yaakoubi; Editing by Angus MacSwan)