By Aziz El Yaakoubi
| MARRAKESH, Morocco
MARRAKESH, Morocco Nov 14 Morocco plans to
introduce a foreign currency interbank market next year, the
head of the central bank said, outlining a step towards a
gradual flotation of its pegged dirham currency.
The Middle East region's biggest energy importer, Morocco
has this year been working with the International Monetary Fund
on liberalising its currency regime as the drop in global oil
prices has helped strengthen its finances.
"We are planning an interbank market for foreign currency in
2017," central bank head Abdellatif Jouahri told Reuters.
Two sources familiar with the process said the bank would
intervene on regular basis using the country's foreign reserves
to ensure liquidity in the interbank market.
"This will happen later," Jouahri said, declining to give
details.
Morocco's foreign exchange reserves stood at more than 251
billion dirhams ($25.25 billion) at the end of October, covering
more than seven months of imports. The central bank has said it
expects that to rise to eight months by the end of 2017.
The dirham's exchange rate is currently fixed via a peg that
is 60 percent weighted to the euro and 40 percent to the dollar.
A central bank source said that, in parallel with the
introduction of an interbank market, the peg would be eased to
allow the currency to trade within a narrow range.
That trading band would be gradually widened with a view to
fully removing the peg in a few years, depending on the market
response, the source said.
Along with currency liberalisation, the central bank also
hopes to adopt a policy of inflation targeting.
Morocco has already done more than other North African
countries to adopt the economic reforms required by
international lenders, curbing its deficit, ending fuel
subsidies and freezing public sector hiring.
The government still controls the prices of wheat, sugar and
cooking gas.
($1 = 9.9400 Moroccan dirham)
(Reporting By Aziz El Yaakoubi; editing by John Stonestreet)