GENEVA/PARIS Oct 10 Authorities in Switzerland
and France have arrested 20 people they say are linked to a
multi-million dollar Moroccan drug smuggling network and have
frozen accounts at several banks in Geneva, they said on
Wednesday.
The family network, thought to be run by Swiss and French
citizens of Moroccan origin, sold cannabis from the North
African country to France via Spain and laundered the money in
Switzerland, they said.
As part of the operation, Swiss authorities raided a secret
safe tucked behind a wardrobe containing cash and valuables
worth around 3 million Swiss Francs ($3.20 million) as well as
In France, prosecutors said they had seized over a million
euros in cash, two works of art with a combined value of one
million euros ($1.29 million), two automatic handguns, and six
gold ingots.
Investigators said the proceeds of the network were
channelled through a complex system of Swiss bank accounts and
fake companies and reported that around 12 million euros ($15.48
million) were handled between May and October.
"The mechanism allowed for the link between drug trafficking
in France and the recycling of earnings in Switzerland to be
camouflaged," the Swiss Attorney General's office said in a
statement.
Swiss police are also questioning staff at a "long-standing
Geneva company" as well as an employee of a large international
bank based in the Swiss city suspected of assisting with the
payments.
In accordance with Swiss privacy restrictions, it did not
name the companies involved.
Switzerland is seeking to widen the powers of its anti-money
laundering unit and last year identified suspicious asset flows
totalling a record 3 billion Swiss francs.
(Reporting by Emma Farge; Additional reporting by Leigh Thomas
