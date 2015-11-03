* For other news from Reuters Middle East Investment Summit,
By Aziz El Yaakoubi
RABAT Nov 3 Morocco expects auto industry
exports to reach an annual 100 billion dirhams ($10.2 billion)
by 2020 as a result of PSA Peugeot Citroen starting production
at its new 557 million euro ($630 million) factory.
It will lift the overall industrial component of gross
domestic product (GDP) to 20 percent, Morocco's industry
minister Moulay Hafid Elalamy told Reuters in an interview,
adding that the plant will mean others may come to produce too.
Unlike many countries in the region, Morocco managed to
avoid a big drop in foreign direct investments in the wake of
the global financial crisis and the Arab Spring uprisings of
2011, partly by marketing itself as an export base for Europe,
the Middle East and Africa.
It has attracted a number of big auto and aerospace
investors in recent years, including Delphi, Bombardier
and Eaton Corp..
Peugeot unveiled its plan last June to build the
200,000-vehicle capacity plant, following up rival Renault
which has two factories making fully assembled cars in
the kingdom.
Industry as a whole in Morocco accounts for only 16 percent
of the country's gross domestic product (GDP), but this will
jump to 20 percent once Peugeot starts production.
"It will go even farther. We will exceed the 100 billion
dirhams only in auto exports by 2020," Elalamy said, speaking as
part of the Reuters Middle East Investment Summit. "And it is
not excluded that Morocco will attract other car and truck
makers in the near future and could double these figures," he
said.
Elalamy said his department has been in talks with other
foreign auto industry companies and an announcement would
follow. Last week, a Moroccan delegation met with Italian
carmakers in Turin.
Morocco's auto industry has already surpassed traditional
Moroccan exports such as agriculture and phosphates. At the end
of September, total exports rose 6.2 percent from a year earlier
to 160.07 billion dirhams, including 35 billion dirhams of auto
exports against 34 billion for phosphate sales and 31 billion of
agricultural products.
"With Peugeot, we will be at 600,000 vehicles produced
annually. That is a critical size and our target is to reach 1
million vehicles annually in the coming years," the minister
said.
ENGINES AND ENGINEERING
The Peugeot plant is located near the coastal city of
Kenitra and will begin assembling small and subcompact models
for Africa and the Middle East in 2019. An initial annual
production capacity of 90,000 vehicles is expected to rise to
200,000 as sales pick up.
It is a belated step for the Paris-based company to expand
into lower-cost vehicles and emerging markets, reducing its
exposure to Western Europe's relatively stagnant demand and high
production costs.
The plant, meanwhile, will source 60 percent of components
locally, rising to 80 percent as the supply chain develops. It
will have a 4,500-strong workforce once at the 200,000-vehicle
capacity.
"We agreed also with Peugeot to make engines and not only
assemble them in the Moroccan factory," Elalamy said.
The minister added that Peugeot agreed on 1 billion euros of
annual purchases of parts from local makers and the opening of
an engineering centre with consulting firm Altran in Casablanca.
"That centre has already around 750 Moroccan engineers and
qualified technicians, but the figure is expected to rise to
1,500 jobs."
The Moroccan government sees the country's GDP growing by 3
percent in 2016, slower than an estimated 5 percent in 2015 as
agricultural output fell from an exceptional 2015. However,
non-agricultural activity will increase by 3.1 percent in 2016,
after 2.5 percent growth in 2015.
