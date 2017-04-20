RABAT, April 20 The Moroccan central bank's
initial stage in a programme to liberalise the dirham currency
will start in the second half of the year, the bank said in a
statement on Wednesday.
The statement came a day after Central Bank Governor
Abdellatif Jouahri told Reuters the liberalisation would start
in the second quarter of the year.
"Programming for the start of the currency system change has
not changed and will begin in the second half of 2017," the bank
statement said.
The North African kingdom has been working with the
International Monetary Fund on liberalising its currency as its
finances have strengthened, helped in part by lower global oil
prices that trimmed energy import costs.
Late last year, the government said the first stages of a
move to a flexible exchange rate would be implemented in the
second half of 2017. On Tuesday Jouahri signalled an earlier
start. But he said the duration of each phase would depend on
the market conditions.
The dirham's exchange rate is currently tightly controlled
via a 60 percent weighting to the euro and 40 percent to the
dollar.
