RABAT Jan 17 Morocco said on Friday it had
ended subsidies of gasoline and fuel oil and had started to cut
significantly diesel subsidies as part of its drive to repair
public finances.
But the government, keen to avoid the kind of social unrest
that toppled several other North African regimes during the Arab
Spring, said it would continue to subsidise wheat, sugar and
cooking gas used by poorer Moroccans.
The cash-strapped North African kingdom is under pressure
from the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank to cut
spending and reform subsidies, taxation and its pension system.
The demands are linked to a two-year, $6.2 billion precautionary
credit line agreed by the IMF in 2012 for Morocco.
"Gasoline and fuel oil are no longer among the products
subsidised by the government," the general affairs ministry said
in a statement carried by the state news agency MAP.
Morocco is the most advanced among North African countries
in its reform of public subsidies and already started last year
to partially index energy prices to international market levels.
On Thursday, nearby Tunisia's outgoing Islamist-led
government announced it had suspended planned oil price hikes
after a series of protests and strikes over high living costs.
Morocco said subsidies for diesel would decline from a level
of 2.15 dirhams per litre this month to 0.80 dirham by October.
Morocco has budgeted for 30 billion dirhams worth of food
and energy subsidies for 2014, down from 42 billion last year
and more than 53 billion dirhams in 2012.
But the subsidy reductions could hurt the fragile economy,
which is heavily reliant on tourism, agriculture and remittances
from Moroccans living abroad.
Morocco's main Islamist opposition movement, Justice and
Spirituality, urged leftist groups last year to join protests
against the subsidy cuts. But so far there has been little sign
of widespread public discontent over the measures.
